ScreenShieldKit protects text, photos, videos, documents and more in your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch apps from these capture methods:
Protect against a user taking a screenshot using the top/side + Home/volume up buttons on the device.
Protect against screen recordings of your app (introduced in iOS 11).
Protect against recording a video of the screen from QuickTime Movie Recording.
Protect against attempts to use AirPlay Screen Mirroring to copy sensitive content.
Protect against screenshots taken from Xcode by developers using their Mac.
Protect against screenshots taken from the app switcher, when your app isn’t in the foreground.
We initially developed ScreenShield for use in our own app, but quickly realized that it could be used in a large number of apps — far more than we could build ourselves. That’s why we created ScreenShieldKit — to offer the ScreenShield technology to developers for use in a variety of different apps and categories.
We envision ScreenShieldKit being used in apps that utilize:
But we’re also excited to see completely new and innovative apps being created now that screenshot-proof technology exists for iOS app developers.
ScreenShieldKit is easy for developers to integrate, taking just a few minutes to get started.
Our SDK provides easy to use replacements for
UITextView and
UIImageView that automatically protect your sensitive content.
We have integration engineers standing by to help your team integrate ScreenShieldKit into your apps. But we doubt you’ll need them.
import ScreenShieldKit
let textView = SSKProtectedTextView(text: "Hello World")
view.addSubview(textView)
let image = UIImage(named: "MyImage")
let imageView = SSKProtectedImageView(image: image)
view.addSubview(imageView)
@import ScreenShieldKit;
SSKProtectedTextView *textView = [[SSKProtectedTextView alloc] initWithText:@"Hello World"];
[self.view addSubview:textView];
UIImage *image = [UIImage imageNamed:@"MyImage"];
SSKProtectedImageView *imageView = [[SSKProtectedImageView alloc] initWithImage:image];
[self.view addSubview:imageView];