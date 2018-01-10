Use Cases

We initially developed ScreenShield for use in our own app, but quickly realized that it could be used in a large number of apps — far more than we could build ourselves. That’s why we created ScreenShieldKit — to offer the ScreenShield technology to developers for use in a variety of different apps and categories.

We envision ScreenShieldKit being used in apps that utilize:

Secure messaging Secure file sharing Virtual data rooms DRM or Watermarking

But we’re also excited to see completely new and innovative apps being created now that screenshot-proof technology exists for iOS app developers.