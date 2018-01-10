ScreenShieldKit

Make your app screenshot-proof!

ScreenShieldKit’s patent-pending technology protects the sensitive content in your iOS app from screenshots.

Contact Us

Protect Your Content

ScreenShieldKit protects text, photos, videos, documents and more in your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch apps from these capture methods:

Screenshot

Protect against a user taking a screenshot using the top/side + Home/volume up buttons on the device.

Screen recording

Protect against screen recordings of your app (introduced in iOS 11).

QuickTime recording

Protect against recording a video of the screen from QuickTime Movie Recording.

Screen mirroring

Protect against attempts to use AirPlay Screen Mirroring to copy sensitive content.

Xcode screenshot

Protect against screenshots taken from Xcode by developers using their Mac.

App switcher

Protect against screenshots taken from the app switcher, when your app isn’t in the foreground.

Use Cases

We initially developed ScreenShield for use in our own app, but quickly realized that it could be used in a large number of apps — far more than we could build ourselves. That’s why we created ScreenShieldKit — to offer the ScreenShield technology to developers for use in a variety of different apps and categories.

We envision ScreenShieldKit being used in apps that utilize:

Secure messaging
Secure file sharing
Virtual data rooms
DRM or Watermarking

But we’re also excited to see completely new and innovative apps being created now that screenshot-proof technology exists for iOS app developers.

Built for Developers

ScreenShieldKit is easy for developers to integrate, taking just a few minutes to get started. Our SDK provides easy to use replacements for UITextView and UIImageView that automatically protect your sensitive content.

We have integration engineers standing by to help your team integrate ScreenShieldKit into your apps. But we doubt you’ll need them.

  • Supports iOS 10 & 11
  • Uses only public APIs
  • Adds less than 1MB to your app
  • Integrates with both Swift & Objective-C apps
  • Complete binary compatibility
import ScreenShieldKit

let textView = SSKProtectedTextView(text: "Hello World")
view.addSubview(textView)

let image = UIImage(named: "MyImage")
let imageView = SSKProtectedImageView(image: image)
view.addSubview(imageView)
@import ScreenShieldKit;

SSKProtectedTextView *textView = [[SSKProtectedTextView alloc] initWithText:@"Hello World"];
[self.view addSubview:textView];

UIImage *image = [UIImage imageNamed:@"MyImage"];
SSKProtectedImageView *imageView = [[SSKProtectedImageView alloc] initWithImage:image];
[self.view addSubview:imageView];
ScreenShieldKit is built for iOS, but we also have expertise in content protection for Android, Mac & Windows. We’re happy to help you with best practices on other platforms.

See ScreenShieldKit in action

  • Confide
    Confide
    ScreenShieldKit prevents screenshots in Confide’s end-to-end encrypted & ephemeral messaging app.
    Get

As Seen On …

MacRumors
Fortune
9to5Mac

Contact Us

If you have any questions or want to integrate ScreenShieldKit into your apps, please contact us.

sdk@screenshieldkit.com